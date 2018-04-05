Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
One of the motorbikes at the crash scene
One of the motorbikes at the crash scene
News

Cops injured in Royal motorcade smash

by Tanya Westthorp
5th Apr 2018 5:45 AM

TWO police officers have been hospitalised after crashing at high speed while escorting the Royal motorcade on the Gold Coast tonight.

Police sources confirmed the two officers were riding motorcycles as part of the motorcade escorting Prince Charles and Camilla to the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony when they collided â€˜at speedâ€™ on the Gold Coast Highway at Southport at 7.30pm.

Officers at the scene after the smash
Officers at the scene after the smash

A 27-year-old male police officer was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A second male police officer aged 42, was transported to hospital as a precaution.

The families of the injured officers were notified of the incident.

It is understood one of the motorcycles was written off in the smash.

No one else was injured and the Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

The motorcycles on Gold Coast Highway at Southport
The motorcycles on Gold Coast Highway at Southport

Related Items

commonwealth games crash opening ceremony police
Is Yamba's water safe?

Is Yamba's water safe?

Environment Concern over long-term impacts of Yamba's murky water

Coutts Tavern's plan to cater for visitors

Coutts Tavern's plan to cater for visitors

Business Tavern's plan to cater for visitors

One step closer to ridding Maclean of bats

One step closer to ridding Maclean of bats

Council News State Government helps with flying foxes

Lawrence rewards life-saving midwives

Lawrence rewards life-saving midwives

Clubs Rodeo gives $5000 donation to maternity unit

Local Partners