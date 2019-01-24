Police officers suffer serious injuries after armed robbery

AN ARMED robbery suspect is under police guard in hospital after three people were arrested in Toowoomba last night.

Two Toowoomba police officers suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment after the trio was arrested.

Detectives charged the trio after an allegedly stolen car was driven at a police motorcyclist following reports of an armed robbery in Mount Lofty.

It will be alleged about 10pm, two men and a woman with a knife threatened a man at an Esther St home and demanded the keys to his Ford Falcon.

Soon after, about 10.13pm, the male police officer on a motorbike saw the car on Griffith St run a red light at the intersection of Mort St.

"The vehicle turned right into Greenwattle St and left into Hermitage Rd before conducting a three-point turn," police said.

The car then crossed to the wrong side of the road before allegedly driving directly towards the officer, hitting the bike and the rider.

The vehicle then fled on Greenwattle St and was found by police on Bridge St about 10.25pm.

A Toowoomba woman, 25, and man, 20, were arrested at the scene without incident while the second man allegedly involved fled.

The 29-year-old man believed to be the driver is alleged to have bitten a police officer during his arrest.

He was taken to hospital where he remains under police guard.

The other man and woman were charged with one count each of armed robbery, burglary and unlawful use of a motor vehicle, and are due to appear in court today.

The 39-year-old male constable received bite wounds to his left lower arm.

A 50-year-old male sergeant from the Road Policing Command suffered a dislocated shoulder, rib, hand and ankle injuries.