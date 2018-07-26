Menu
A motorcyclist is in a critical condition after a crash in Logan Reserve this morning.
Motorcyclist fighting for his life after ‘serious crash’

by Danielle Buckley
26th Jul 2018 8:24 AM

A MOTORCYCLIST is fighting for life after a serious crash south of Brisbane this morning and police are still on scene.

Early reports suggest that at 5.15am the male rider has collided with a van at the intersection of Chambers Flat Rd and School Rd at Logan Reserve.

The rider was rushed to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition with what paramedics have called a significant head injury.

The driver did not need to be treated.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed that police were still on scene this morning and had blocked off the intersection.

The Logan District Forensic Crash unit are investigating.

Police are appealing for any members of the public who witnessed the incident or have relevant dash cam footage to contact police.

