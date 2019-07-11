Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are on the scene of an alleged assault against a doctor by a patient in the Gympie region.
Police are on the scene of an alleged assault against a doctor by a patient in the Gympie region. GLA020619POLICE
News

Patient allegedly attacks Imbil doctor

Shelley Strachan
by
10th Jul 2019 4:35 PM | Updated: 11th Jul 2019 4:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IMBIL police were called out after a doctor was allegedly assaulted by a patient at a medical centre earlier Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the Imbil Medical Centre at 6 Imbil Island Rd after an alleged assault of a general practitioner by a patient.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed an incident did take place and that police were still investigating.

"We can confirm a minor assault took place at the medical centre," the QPS spokesman said.

The Queensland Ambulance Service was not required to attend.

gympie court gympie crime gympie police imbil imbil police mary valley crime
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    'Traumatised': Woman's evening destroyed in minutes

    premium_icon 'Traumatised': Woman's evening destroyed in minutes

    News 'I was gone for just two and a half minutes and when I got back I finished my beer and then, bam, I was off my face'

    GALLERY: Who was out and about on Ramornie Day

    premium_icon GALLERY: Who was out and about on Ramornie Day

    People and Places Three huge galleries of revellers on Ramornie Day

    Baby grabbed from woman's arms

    premium_icon Baby grabbed from woman's arms

    Crime Police arrive at scene to find angry, frustrated man

    Power of Jacarandas gains momentum

    premium_icon Power of Jacarandas gains momentum

    News Two big players in Clarence tourism finalists in State award