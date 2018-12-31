Menu
Police have urged Clarence Valley revellers to be safe this New Year's Eve.
Crime

Police out in force for New Year's Eve

Jarrard Potter
by
31st Dec 2018 4:41 PM

POLICE are set to be out in force for New Year's Eve tonight, and have urged Clarence Valley revellers to be safe when celebrating the start of 2019.

Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer Acting Inspector Dallas Leven said while police encourage everyone to have fun, there will be zero-tolerance of any anti-social behaviour.

"We will be out in force tonight making sure people have a good time, but that being said we will not tolerate drunken or anti-social behaviour at all," Acting Insp Leven said.

"Our job is all about making tonight's events as fun and enjoyable as possible because it's a night for the locals as well as the visitors to our area.

"We're not out to ruin anyone's night, we want everyone to have fun and stay safe."

Acting Insp Leven said police have conducted a number of licensed premises inspections over the Christmas period across the Clarence Valley. 

