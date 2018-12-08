Menu
Police are asking for the public's assistance to find this 14-year-old girl missing from the Sunshine Coast.
News

Police plea for help to find missing Coast teen

8th Dec 2018 3:24 PM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 14-year-old girl reported missing from Buddina since December 5.

The girl was last seen at about 9.30am at Lady Musgrave Dr, however has not made contact with family since.

Police and family hold concerns for her welfare as she suffers from a medical condition.

The girl is described as Middle Eastern in appearance, 150cm tall, slim build, black hair and dark brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue skirt, black leggings and white and black Nike shoes.

Any members of the public who have seen the girl or have information in relation to her whereabouts is asked to contact police.

missing girl missing person sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

