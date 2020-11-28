Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ebony Dyer, aged 15, was last seen in Boambee East about 10.45pm on Tuesday.
Ebony Dyer, aged 15, was last seen in Boambee East about 10.45pm on Tuesday.
News

UPDATE: Police locate teen missing from Coffs Harbour

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrrett@news.com.au
28th Nov 2020 7:55 AM | Updated: 8:55 AM

UPDATE 8:50am: Coffs Coast teen Ebony Dyer has been located safe and well. 

Following inquiries by officers from Coffs Clarence Police, the girl was located early this morning in Grafton. 

Police thanked the public and the media for their assistance.  

EARLIER: Police issued a public plea for information following the report of a missing teenager from Coffs Harbour.

Ebony Dyer, aged 15, was last seen in Boambee East about 10.45pm on Tuesday November 24 and while she made contact over the phone the next day Ebony has not been seen or heard from since.

Officers from Coffs Clarence Police District were notified and commenced investigations into her whereabouts.

Despite an extensive ongoing search Ebony has not been located.

Due to her young age and medical condition, police and family have concerns for her welfare. It is believed Ebony may be travelling in a silver Ford sedan, NSW registration plate CE 67 HO.

She is described as being of caucasian appearance, about 150cm tall, of thin build, with blond hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion.

Anyone with information about Ebony Dyer's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au . Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

boambee coffs clarence police district missing persons nsw police
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRES: Glenugie a ‘taste test’ of what Sunday can bring

        Premium Content FIRES: Glenugie a ‘taste test’ of what Sunday can bring

        News Region’s fire crews have been prepped and now on standby for horror heatwave weekend.

        $7M+: Grafton’s new council building cost increase

        Premium Content $7M+: Grafton’s new council building cost increase

        Council News Work will start soon, but it will come at a greater cost than first expected.

        Clarence sewage gets its first COVID tests back

        Premium Content Clarence sewage gets its first COVID tests back

        Health First two weeks of tests have been revealed in surveillance report as testing...

        KFC PLAYER OF THE WEEK #6: Nathan Blanch 4/30 (22)

        Premium Content KFC PLAYER OF THE WEEK #6: Nathan Blanch 4/30 (22)

        Cricket Easts/Westlawn skipper gets vote of approval but pressure mounts as team searches...