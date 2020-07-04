Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A baby was allegedly assaulted at the hands of her mother.
A baby was allegedly assaulted at the hands of her mother.
Crime

Police prepare brief against mum accused of hurting baby

Felicity Ripper
4th Jul 2020 8:00 AM | Updated: 11:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police have prepared a brief of evidence against a Sunshine Coast mother accused of inflicting life-threatening injuries on her newborn girl.

The 28-year-old, who cannot be identified, was advised she could collect the brief when she appeared at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

BAIL REFUSED FOR DAD ACCUSED OF FILMING YOUNG GIRL

METH ADDICTION LANDS MAN IN JAIL AFTER DOING 'STUPID THINGS'

She faced one charge of grievous bodily harm as a domestic violence offence.

The woman was charged in late April after allegedly bringing her unconscious daughter to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital on Sunday, March 22.

At the time, Detective Senior Sergeant Phil Hurst said the baby's head and brain was so severely injured that if she lived, she would require ongoing medical treatment.

The matter was adjourned to September 4.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

alleged assault baby court crime domestic violence maroochydore magistrates court sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rent relief offered for Crown land tenants

        premium_icon Rent relief offered for Crown land tenants

        Politics THE NSW Government will provide rent relief to eligible businesses and not-for-profits that lease or licence Crown land.

        $200K raised to assist Clarence disaster and crisis recovery

        premium_icon $200K raised to assist Clarence disaster and crisis recovery

        News COMMUNITY groups impacted by flood, bushfire or COVID-19 encouraged to apply for...

        How Clarence podiatry business survived COVID-19

        premium_icon How Clarence podiatry business survived COVID-19

        Health COVID-19 recovery Q and A with Maclean Podiatry Centre

        Your questions about our new format answered

        Your questions about our new format answered

        News Your questions about the new digital version answered