Police presence on trains increased for Schoolies

THERE will be a heavier police presence on NSW Transport TrainLink services in the state’s north as NSW TrainLink and NSW Police Transport Command launch an operation ahead of this year’s Schoolies events in Byron Bay.

For the next three weeks officers from Sydney-based police commands will be heading north on XPT trains to provide extra support for Schoolies in Byron, as well as increasing their presence on regional train services on the North Coast.

NSW TrainLink’s security operations manager Adrian Culbert said they would be working with Police Transport Command and local NSW Police officers to put some extra resources on the services in and out of regional centres, including Grafton and Coffs Harbour.

“PTC are working with us to provide three weeks of operations where their officers will come up from Sydney on the XPT train and work with their colleagues in Byron Bay for Schoolies,” he said.

“This will see more officers on our trains and an increased police presence.”

Mr Culbert said as well as providing extra resources NSW Police Force will also work with Coffs/Clarence Police District for engagement with young people at PCYC Grafton and through other community engagements.

“We want to make sure our young people feel safe and secure on NSW Transport services,” Mr Culbert said.

“I was at the PCYC Grafton Fit for Life where we discussed how young people can access help for their own safety and how their behaviour can lift the whole safety of others.”

Coffs/Clarence Police District’s Sergeant Dallas Leven said the region would benefit from additional NSW TrainLink staff, who will work in conjunction with local police to ensure trains and buses remain a safe way to travel.