Gulliver deaths: Police probe DV link as parents die in suspected murder-suicide
Crime

Police probe DV connection in murder suicide theory

Ashley Pillhofer
23rd Dec 2020 6:26 AM
TWO lives are lost, countless others are torn apart after unthinkable acts of violence played out in a suburban Townsville street.

As police investigate what happened in the lead up to the deaths of two people in a Gulliver unit, signs point to murder-suicide.

The pair's five-year-old son raised the alarm and alerted others to the deaths of both his parents.

Detective Inspector Dave Miles said police had not ruled out another person was involved but said initial investigations indicated the disturbance involved the two deceased.
 

NATIONAL DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CRISIS SERVICES

  1. 1800 RESPECT: 1800 737 732
  2. Australian Childhood Foundation: 1800 176 453
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. LifeLine: 13 11 14
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800
  6. Relationships Australia: 1300 364 277

"We will go back and look at the full history of the individuals, that which is known to police and that which is not known to police, to try and identify if there was a pattern or the presence of domestic violence in this relationship," he said.

North Queensland Domestic Violence Resource Service co-ordinator Mandy Thompson said events like this were the group's "worst nightmare" and brought home the serious nature of violence in domestic and family settings.

"These are the things we try to prevent every day," she said.

Police on scene.
"What may seem like a small incident may escalate to a tragedy." she said.

Ms Thompson said the Flinders St service experienced a surge in demand over the holiday period as family pressures were exacerbated.

"There is still no excuse for violence," she said.

"If your behaviour is hurting the people you care about, you can get help."

DV Connect: 1800 010 120

Emergency Services: 000
 

domestic violence dv murdefr suicide

