Police probe launched after councillor home addresses leaked

POLICE are investigating whether a crime was committed after a Maryborough man posted the home addresses of all 11 Fraser Coast councillors and CEO Ken Diehm on social media, saying they would be "appropriate" locations to host funeral services.

Detectives and uniformed police officers began their inquiries after the post was made in a closed Facebook group with more than 2100 followers last Friday.

In the now deleted post, a Maryborough resident wrote "twelve locations which would be appropriate for holding funeral services" along with a list of 12 addresses.

While not directly referenced, the list of home addresses were of all Fraser Coast councillors and Mr Diehm.

The Chronicle understands the post was interpreted as a threat to the safety of council staff.

The post is also a reference to council's proposed list of appropriate parks and gardens where public funerals could be held.

Maryborough Crime Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant David Harbison told the Chronicle police were aware of the incident and were conducting inquiries "to establish if any offences had been committed".

Aspiring politician Jannean Dean, who did not make the post but runs the Facebook group the post was made in, released a statement criticising the CEO for contacting authorities.

"This knee-jerk reaction of Mr Diehm and others, seems to be principally an attempt to deny free speech on a matter of community concern and an attempt to silence community comment..." it read.

Mr Diehm told the Chronicle "it would be inappropriate to comment while police are investigating".

The incident comes less than three months after the council proposed controversial new laws to tackle serial pests and problem customers.