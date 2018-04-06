Menu
Female plumber sexually assaulted at work

by SAM BIDEY
6th Apr 2018 9:47 AM

POLICE are investigating reports a female plumber was sexually assaulted while on a job in Townsville.

The woman had been called out to a unit complex on Blackwood St, Townsville City, about 10.15am yesterday when she was allegedly assaulted by an indigenous male in the basement of the building.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the sexual crimes unit was investigating the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Police Link on 131 444.

