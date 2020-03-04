Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two men have been charged after 54kg of cannabis was located in their vehicle after it was stopped for allegedly speeding at Ballina.
Two men have been charged after 54kg of cannabis was located in their vehicle after it was stopped for allegedly speeding at Ballina.
News

Police pull over speeding car, find $475,000 surprise

4th Mar 2020 10:41 AM | Updated: 11:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men have been charged after 54kg of cannabis was located in their vehicle after it was stopped for allegedly speeding at Ballina yesterday.

About 12.50pm, officers from the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command detected a Honda Accord allegedly travelling 98km/h in a signposted 80km/h zone, northbound along the Pacific Highway at Ballina.

Police stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, when they became suspicious of the vehicle.

 

Two men have been charged after 54kg of cannabis was located in their vehicle after it was stopped for allegedly speeding at Ballina.
Two men have been charged after 54kg of cannabis was located in their vehicle after it was stopped for allegedly speeding at Ballina.

 

With assistance from the Richmond Police District Target Action Group, the Honda was searched where they located seven duffel bags inside the boot - that were padlocked and cable-tied - containing 75 cryovac bags of cannabis.

The 75 bags contained approximately 54kgs of cannabis, with an estimated potential street value of more than $475,000.

The driver and passenger - aged 24 and 29 - were arrested and taken to Ballina Police Station.

The 24-year-old Canley Vale man was charged with taking part in the commercial supply of cannabis and possessing a prohibited drug. He was also issued with a Traffic Infringement Notice for class A motor vehicle exceed speed over 10km/h.

The 29-year-old Cabramatta man was charged with taking part in the commercial supply of cannabis and possessing a prohibited drug.

They were both refused bail to appear before Byron Bay Local Court today.

More Stories

Show More
ballina crime northern rivers crime pacific highway speeding offence
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Tucabia’s replacement bridge gets built in 30 seconds

        premium_icon WATCH: Tucabia’s replacement bridge gets built in 30 seconds

        News The old Briner Bridge has stood since 1908, but as part of its rebuild, take a look at how they put together its temporary replacement

        WHY WON’T YOU LISTEN? Police frustrated over road fatalities

        premium_icon WHY WON’T YOU LISTEN? Police frustrated over road fatalities

        News ‘It’s exasperating for police, I don’t know what it’s going to take for the...

        Fate of Yamba roundabouts remains unclear

        premium_icon Fate of Yamba roundabouts remains unclear

        Council News The longstanding issue concerning roundabouts on Yamba Rd continues as Council in...

        IN COURT: 11 People appearing in Grafton Court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 11 People appearing in Grafton Court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today