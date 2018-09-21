Menu
Crime

POLICE PURSUIT: Information wanted after driver escapes

Tim Howard
by
21st Sep 2018 3:07 PM

POLICE have issued an appeal to the public for information that will help them find a man who escaped a pursuit through the streets of Grafton on Thursday.

Police are seeking Daniel Franklin, 22, who is known to frequent Grafton and South Grafton.

Around 6pm on Thursday police pursued the Franklin, driving a black Toyota RAV 4, but were unable to detain him.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts please contact your local police station, or Grafton Police on 6642 0222, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police recommend people do not approach Franklin if they see him.

Details can also be provided confidentially via the Crime Stoppers online reporting page at https://www1.police.nsw.gov.au/

clarence crime coffs clarence command coffs clarence police district police pursuit
Grafton Daily Examiner

