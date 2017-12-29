Police pursuit reaches 140km/h through Lawrence

A GRAFTON MAN who allegedly led police on a high speed pursuit through Lawrence and crashed in a cane field last week turned himself in to Grafton Police Station two days after Christmas.

On December 23 a silver Mitsubishi Mirage was detected by police exceeding the speed limit in Lawrence. Police caught up to the vehicle at Rutland St and attempted to stop it, however the vehicle failed to stop.

Relieving Northern Region Traffic Tactician Chief Inspector Bruce McGregor said a pursuit commenced south through Lawrence and onto Riverbank Rd.

Chief Insp McGregor said the pursuit reached speeds of 140km/h through a 100km/h signposted area.

"The pursuit went for around 16km down Riverbank Rd before the driver lost control and crashed into a cane field," Chief Insp McGregor said.

"The driver then fled from the scene through the cane field and evaded police, while two others in the car were questioned.

"The vehicle was towed from the scene, and police commenced inquiries.

"The accused driver turned himself in to Grafton Police Station on December 27, where he was charged with a number of traffic related offences, including police pursuit."

The alleged driver will appear in Grafton Local Court on January 22.

Chief Insp McGregor said with the number of fatalities on regional roads during the Christmas holiday period it was silly behaviour from the accused.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy, said people who are considering driving long distances during the holidays should plan ahead and allow plenty of time for rest breaks.