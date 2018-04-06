Police quiz McGregor after melee at UFC media event

Floyd Mayweather looks as Conor McGregor weighs in for their fight in August last year.

Floyd Mayweather looks as Conor McGregor weighs in for their fight in August last year. John Locher

UFC star Conor McGregor has turned himself into New York police following a backstage melee he instigated during a news conference for one of UFC's biggest cards of the year.

Video footage appears to show the promotion's most bankable star throwing a hand truck at a bus full of fighters, injuring at least one scheduled to compete on Saturday.

McGregor was being processed and no charges had been filed as of Thursday night local time.

Video showed McGregor with a group of people causing chaos earlier in the day as they took an elevator to the loading dock at Barclays Centre.

He can be seen tossing trash cans and being prevented from throwing a barricade at a bus during his unannounced appearance.

The New York Police Department said McGregor threw a trolley at a bus causing minor injury to an individual on the bus.

At least two fights at Saturday's UFC 223 card have been scrapped as a result of the incident.

"The organisation deems today's disruption completely unacceptable and is currently working on the consequences that will follow,” UFC said in a statement.

McGregor hasn't fought for UFC since November 2016 and was stripped this week by UFC President Dana White of the 155-pound championship he had never defended.

White also said this week he did not expect McGregor to attend Saturday's fights.

McGregor profanely responded on Twitter and wrote, "You'll strip me of nothing.”

McGregor last fought in a boxing match, losing to Floyd Mayweather Jnr on August 26 last year.

The popular Irishman is tight with UFC 223 fighter Artem Lobov, who was involved this week in a scuffle in a hotel with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov fights Max Holloway for the lightweight championship left vacant by McGregor.

Lobov was yanked from the card. Michael Chiesa was sent to the hospital with injuries sustained in the attack and was forced out of his scheduled fight against Anthony Pettis.

Flyweight Ray Borg also was injured in the wake of the McGregor attack.

UFC President Dana White said this week in New York the 29-year-old McGregor would fight again for UFC this year.

McGregor's actions now put any future fights much in doubt.

But the trash-talking, egocentric's boxing dalliance with Mayweather made him wealthy enough to never have to fight again.

- PA