POLICE RAID: Man allegedly stole $100,000 worth of goods

A police raid is under way at a Ballina home. Aisling Brennan

UPDATE 2.25pm: A BALLINA man accused of 17 break and enters and stealing more than $100,000 worth of property is expected to have more charges laid against him after police raided his home for a second time, according to police.

Richmond Police District crime manager chief Inspector Cameron Lindsay said police are winding up their search of the home of a 37-year-old man, who arrested over the weekend for a spate of commercial break and enters within the Ballina and Lennox Head area.

"We have already charged this man with 17 break and enter offences, but I anticipate further charges will now be laid," chief Insp Lindsay said.

"We have seized a large amount of property that we will allege are the proceeds of break and enters in this area.

"We will allege that part of this commercial enterprise of break and enters and stealing is been in relation to copper wire and recycled metals.

Two vehicles are being removed from a Ballina property as part of a police raid. Aisling Brennan

"But we will also allege a lot of items have been taken from homes, things like stand-up paddle boards, canoes, skis, sporting equipment and also jewellery, rare coins and things like that."

Police have been investigating a number of break and enters in the Ballina and Lennox Head area, with more arrests and charges expected to be made soon.

"The police from target action group within the Richmond PD have led the investigation and it has now led to this arrest," chief Insp Lindsay said.

"The charges that we've already laid relate to over $100,000 worth of property but that figure is set to be a lot more considering the significant seizures we've made in the last couple of days.

"We are making further inquiries and I do anticipate further arrests will be made in relation to these seizures and allegations."

Police raid at Ballina: Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Lindsay talks about a police raid at Ballina.

Given the large haul of stolen good retrieved by police, Chief Insp Lindsay said anyone who might have had property stolen recently from the area should contact police.

"We would like to hear from anyone who might have had break and enters in this area to make a report to police," he said.

"We will be making an appeal to try to identify the owners of this property.

"Most of the property we are able to link back to already reported crimes but if anyone has anything stolen from their property please report it.

"We now believe that vast amounts of this property today is related to other break and enters in this area."

The man remains in custody and will appear before Ballina Local Court on August 28.

ORIGINAL: A BALLINA man's home is being raided by the the Richmond Police District this morning after he was charged with a string of break, enter and steal offences at commercial properties in the Ballina and Northern Rivers area.

Police are continuing their investigation into charges against the 37-year-old, which include 15 separate break, enter and steal offences, steal property from dwelling house, possess prohibited drug and cultivate prohibited plant.

The man was arrested about 2.30am on Saturday.

Police officers are currently searching the man's home for evidence.

Richmond Police District detective Chief Inspector Cameron Lindsay said police alleged the man was involved in a number of thefts around Ballina and Lennox Head, and also the theft of copper wire.

Police are retrieving two vehicles from the Ballina property as part of their search for evidence.

A tow truck has arrived to help with the process.

This is the third time police have attended the home since the man's arrest, according to police.

Items already collected today include blankets, speakers, tyres and kitchen items.

Chief Insp Lindsay said anyone who had items stolen in the Ballina and Lennox Head areas should come forward to identify their property.