Brutal bodycam footage of cop bashing mum

DRAMATIC police bodycam footage shows all Emily Weinman did was refuse to give officers her last name.

Moments later the 20-year-old mum was "slammed" on the beach after two police officers stopped to see if she was drinking underage during Memorial Day weekend in New Jersey in the United States.

Ms Weinman was breathalysed and passed but because the alcohol her and a friend had was unopened, began questioning why police were still writing her up.

In the footage released by Wildwood Police, she starts to get distressed when they suggest she is obstructing police in front of her 18-month-old daughter.

"I didn't do anything to get written up, did I?" she can be heard asking.

It's then that the situation escalates with one of the officers saying, "Now you're causing a scene."

Ms Weinman says her aunt is on the way and tries to avoid police, still refusing to give her last name.

"OK, that's it, I'm done with you," says one of the officers before asking the cop with him if he has cuffs.

He can then be heard saying, "Get over here. You're about to get dropped."

Later the officer tells others who arrive at the scene that the woman tried kicking them, although it can't be seen in the footage.

"So I slammed her on the ground," he tells them.

In the footage Ms Weinman tells police she doesn’t want to give them her name and tries to back away when as they keep approaching her.

"I hit her a couple times and I put her in cuffs and locked her up."

Earlier this week, Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troian said Ms Weinman had escalated the situation and the bodycam footage would "vindicate" the police involved.

After Ms Weinman is put down she can be heard screaming, "Don't pull my hair, get off of me, what are you doing? You're choking me."

The police tell others to "Back the f**k up" and Ms Weinman's crying worsens.

"You're not allowed to beat me like that, I'm a woman, you're not allowed to hit me and choke me like that," she says.

"I didn't do anything wrong."

Where is the bodycam footage? Go ahead and post it, if the police are so eager to reveal the "truth". She inadvertently kicked as they were punching and strangling her. #Wildwood #Policebrutality #FireMayorErnie — Drewster (@Brewsterlala) May 30, 2018

The father of Ms Weinman's daughter tries to approach police after she is cuffed and put in the car with his baby in his arms, saying the alcohol wasn't even open.

The original viral video, taken by a sunbaker and posted to Twitter, sparked outrage online as people slammed the police brutality, while others said Ms Weinman caused a scene.

"These officers are animals. They don't deserve to 'serve and protect'," said one user.

Another said the police officer should be fired.

"They are wrong. He was on top already. Desk duty is a joke," he said.

The officers were reassigned to desk duty pending the outcome of an investigation.

Ms Weinman, of Philadelphia, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated assault by spitting bodily fluids at/on a police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstruction and minor in possession of alcohol.