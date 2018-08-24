Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coffs/Clarence Police are seeking to identify this man who they believe can assist their inquiries into a series of motor vehicle thefts and a break and enter.
Coffs/Clarence Police are seeking to identify this man who they believe can assist their inquiries into a series of motor vehicle thefts and a break and enter. Coffs/Clarence Police District
Crime

Police release CCTV images after multiple thefts

Jarrard Potter
by
24th Aug 2018 3:45 PM

COFFS/CLARENCE Police are seeking information from the public to identify a man depicted in CCTV footage who they believe can assist with inquiries into a number of thefts from motor vehicles and a break and enter

The break and enter is from a South Grafton residence near the tin bridge pedestrian railway crossing in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police say the man is described as thin build (70-80 kg), 5ft 10 to 6ft tall wearing dark coloured clothing with a beanie and cap carrying a black back pack. Unfortunately the CCTV is black and white so police are unable to narrow the description down any further.

 

Coffs/Clarence Police are seeking to identify this man who they believe can assist their inquiries into a series of motor vehicle thefts and a break and enter.
Coffs/Clarence Police are seeking to identify this man who they believe can assist their inquiries into a series of motor vehicle thefts and a break and enter. Coffs/Clarence Police District

Anyone with information that may help identify male is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Grafton Police on 6642 0222.

Alternatively information can be provided confidentially via the Crime Stoppers online reporting page at: https://www1.police.nsw.gov.au/.

cctv cctv footage clarence crime coffs clarence police district nsw police public appeal
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Wait for vital report leads to delay in manslaughter case

    premium_icon Wait for vital report leads to delay in manslaughter case

    News TWO men have faced court in relation to manslaughter charges over the death of Aaron Marks in Ballina earlier this year.

    Fire update for the Clarence Valley

    Fire update for the Clarence Valley

    Environment New action plan to strengthen containment lines

    'Nothing can change my mind': Kevin Hogan

    'Nothing can change my mind': Kevin Hogan

    Politics It's going to be a big day for our Page MP

    Rivals critical of MP's pledge to sit on cross benches

    Rivals critical of MP's pledge to sit on cross benches

    Politics Pledge to sit on cross benches self-serving say rivals.

    Local Partners