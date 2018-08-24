Police release CCTV images after multiple thefts

Coffs/Clarence Police are seeking to identify this man who they believe can assist their inquiries into a series of motor vehicle thefts and a break and enter.

COFFS/CLARENCE Police are seeking information from the public to identify a man depicted in CCTV footage who they believe can assist with inquiries into a number of thefts from motor vehicles and a break and enter

The break and enter is from a South Grafton residence near the tin bridge pedestrian railway crossing in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police say the man is described as thin build (70-80 kg), 5ft 10 to 6ft tall wearing dark coloured clothing with a beanie and cap carrying a black back pack. Unfortunately the CCTV is black and white so police are unable to narrow the description down any further.

Anyone with information that may help identify male is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Grafton Police on 6642 0222.

Alternatively information can be provided confidentially via the Crime Stoppers online reporting page at: https://www1.police.nsw.gov.au/.