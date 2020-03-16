Menu
NSW police, arrest , gun, shots, handcuffs
NSW police, arrest , gun, shots, handcuffs
Crime

CCTV images released into armed robbery investigation

Jarrard Potter
16th Mar 2020 4:00 PM
POLICE have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to as they continue to investigate an armed robbery in South Grafton earlier this month.

About 2.10pm on Monday March 2, 2020, a man armed with a knife entered a store on Armidale Road, South Grafton, before he jumped the counter and threatened a staff member.

He took a sum of cash before fleeing the scene. He was last seen running north on Cambridge Street.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

As inquiries continue, police have released CCTV images of a man who may be able to assist with their inquiries.

The man depicted is described as being of caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, aged in his late 20s, with a thin build, dark curly hair and stubble facial hair.

He is shown wearing a navy hooded jumper with a slogan on the front, navy jeans, and dark sunglasses.

Police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to as they continue to investigate an armed robbery in South Grafton earlier this month.
Investigators are continuing to urge any witnesses or anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time to come forward.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.

armed robbery clarence police district south grafton
Grafton Daily Examiner

