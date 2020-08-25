Menu
Police have released these images of Annmarie Jeffery, aged 73, who went missing from a campground north of Brooms Head on Tuesday.
Police release details of missing woman from Brooms Head

Adam Hourigan
25th Aug 2020 8:53 PM

Serious concerns are held for the welfare of Annemarie Jeffery, aged 73.,

She was last seen at the campground in Lake Arragan, just north of Brooms Head, about 9am today as she failed to return to her campsite and her family has not been able to locate her.

DETAILS: Chopper called in large-scale search for woman missing from campground

 

Annemarie is described as being of caucasian appearance, with a slim build and grey hair. She was wearing a red and pink top, woollen leggings (seen in image), red shoes, and a beanie.

Anyone who sees her is urged to contact police.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

