Police release details of Monday's fatal crash

A man has died after he crashed off a bridge.

Police are investigating the death of a driver who was found in trapped within his overturned hatchback, submerged in a creek 80km north-west of Grafton.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District have been told the 67-year-old man left a friend's home at Lionsville about 6pm on Saturday (31 March 2019), to drive to his home in Upper Fine Flower.

Police believe the vehicle has crashed off Yulgilbar Bridge at Upper Fine Flower only minutes after leaving the property, falling 6m-8m into the creek below, landing on its roof.

Due to the hatchback coming to rest between the bridge and the embankment, it wasn't until shortly before 9.30am Monday (1 April 2019), that it was noticed by a passing motorist.

The driver was found in the upturned vehicle, which was submerged in more than a metre of water.

Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter Service was dispatched a short time later where a medical crew pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police Rescue officers from Lismore were called to the scene to assist with the retrieval operation.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.