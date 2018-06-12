Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Michael Bowden, 20, died after being hit by a vehicle in Weipa early on Saturday morning.
Michael Bowden, 20, died after being hit by a vehicle in Weipa early on Saturday morning.
Crime

Footage shows hit-run victim’s final moments

by Warren Barnsley
12th Jun 2018 6:38 PM

 

THE final moments of a young man's life before his death in a suspected hit-and-run on Queensland's Cape York have been released as police hunt the driver responsible.

CCTV footage shows Michael Bowden, 20, walking along a Weipa footpath in the early hours of Saturday morning before moving onto the edge of Northern Ave.

He suffered head and arm injuries in the incident and died at the scene.

The young diesel fitter had been walking home from a party.

Police have searched the area for damaged vehicles and trailers, also urging drivers who may have dashcam footage in the township from around the time to come forward.

Detectives don't yet know if Bowden was the victim of a cowardly driver who fled after hitting him, or a motorist who may have no idea what they've done.

His death coincided with an annual fishing competition that sees Weipa's population swell, and police believe he may have been hit by a car, a truck, or even a boat trailer.

Mr Bowden died on Northern Ave, a main road that connects Weipa with the even smaller town of Mapoon.

cape york editors picks hit and run victim

Top Stories

    Disqualified rider leads police on high speed pursuit

    premium_icon Disqualified rider leads police on high speed pursuit

    Crime A 19-YEAR-OLD Grafton man lead Traffic and Highway Patrol officers on a high speed chase on the Gwydir Highway on Monday, allegedly reaching speeds of 150km/h

    • 12th Jun 2018 6:08 PM
    Family gathered to remember Joseph Young

    premium_icon Family gathered to remember Joseph Young

    Community Chatsworth Cenotaph site a memorial 100 years after his death

    OPINION: Being sorry about the past is not enough

    OPINION: Being sorry about the past is not enough

    Opinion It's the white way or the highway

    Grafton face relegation risk despite strong effort

    premium_icon Grafton face relegation risk despite strong effort

    Hockey RESILIENT Grafton could not match up against top division sides.

    Local Partners