Hunt on for stalker spying on girl, 13, at Sydney home

Police have released images of a man they believe may be stalking a 13-year-old girl on Sydney's northern beaches.

The girl told her parents she saw a man looking through a window at her family home at Collaroy Plateau last Friday night - just a few weeks after she saw a man peeping through a bedroom window at her.

Police are looking for a man they believe is stalking a 13-year-old girl.

Police were called and they informed them of the man peeping into their home and also said the teenager remembered a man was peeping through a bedroom window at her in October but on that occasion police were not told.

Detectives are now certain that the two incidents are linked to the one offender after they found images of him on a CCTV camera installed at the home.

"Families have the right to feel safe in their own homes but incidents such as these can be extremely distressing, especially when children are involved," said northern beaches Crime Manager Detective Inspector Michael Boutouridis.

The man is believed to have targeted the girl twice

"We've spoken to the family involved, we've canvassed the neighbourhood and have collated information, but we need help from the community to identify this person,''

He is described as being either Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander or Pacific Islander in appearance, about 25 to 35 old, with a medium to large build and short dark hair. At the time he was wearing a light-coloured T-shirt, long pants, white sneakers and a black watch.

Anyone who may have information about the man is asked to contact Why Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.