CAN YOU HELP? Police wish to speak with these three people.
News

Bundy police release photos of people they want to speak to

28th Jul 2018 5:00 AM

POLICE have released images of three people they wish to speak with.

Officers believe the trio may be able to assist with current investigations into shoplifting offences committed on Takalvan St in Kensington.

 

QP1801344258: Police believe this woman may be able to assist with investigations into a shoplifting offence committed about 10.20am on Sunday, July 15, on Takalvan St in Kensington.
QP1801336830: Police the man pictured may be able to assist them with investigations into a shoplifting offence committed about 12.10pm on Sunday, July 22, on Takalvan St in Kensington.
QP1801344258: Police believe the man pictured may be able to help with investigations into a shoplifting offence that happened about 10.20am on Sunday, July 15, on Takalvan St, Kensington.
A police spokeswoman said members of the public should not approach anyone they believe is depicted in the images.

Instead, anyone with information can phone Policelink on 131 444 and quote the attached reference number.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can also phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Bundaberg News Mail

