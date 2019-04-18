Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police investigating a woman impaled by a metal rod on the Warrego Highway on February 25 are seeking the driver of this truck.
Police investigating a woman impaled by a metal rod on the Warrego Highway on February 25 are seeking the driver of this truck. QPS
News

Police release images of truck after woman impaled

18th Apr 2019 9:43 AM

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a motorist was seriously injured by a metal rod while travelling on the Warrego Highway towards Oakey on February 25.

The 60-year-old woman was driving a rigid truck westbound about 3.15pm when a metal rod approximately 50cm in length bounced off the road and came through her windscreen.

The rod struck the woman in the chest, forcing her to pull over and call for help.

Police investigating a woman impaled by a metal rod on the Warrego Highway on February 25 are seeking the driver of this truck.
Police investigating a woman impaled by a metal rod on the Warrego Highway on February 25 are seeking the driver of this truck. QPS

The Laidley Heights woman was airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane in a critical condition.

She has since been released and is recovering from her injuries.

Police located a number of metal rods at the scene of the incident and more debris further east, indicating they may have fallen from another vehicle.

Police have identified a white FZ Isuzu truck with a custom fitted tray and they would like to speak with the driver as they believe the driver may be able to assist with inquiries.

More Stories

editors picks oakey toowoomba toowoomba police warrego highway
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Highland Gathering in Maclean ready for another year

    premium_icon Highland Gathering in Maclean ready for another year

    News WITH the 115th Highland Gathering set to take over the town of Maclean from Friday, are you planning on heading out to the annual event?

    Development of 200 manufactured houses on the cards in Yamba

    premium_icon Development of 200 manufactured houses on the cards in Yamba

    Council News Proposal passes committee despite environmental concerns

    Big V8s predicted to draw crowds for bumper event

    premium_icon Big V8s predicted to draw crowds for bumper event

    Motor Sports Speedway gets down and dirty for two big nights.

    What's open this Easter long weekend

    What's open this Easter long weekend

    News Our quick guide to what's open this weekend