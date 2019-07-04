Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kye Entight is wanted in relation to the fatal stabbing of a man at Plainland on Monday, July 1.
Kye Entight is wanted in relation to the fatal stabbing of a man at Plainland on Monday, July 1.
Crime

Police releases images of men wanted over stabbing death

Andrew Korner
by
4th Jul 2019 1:25 PM | Updated: 2:08 PM

DETECTIVES investigating the death of 53-year-old Oakey man Paul Rock in a stabbing at Plainland have released the names and faces of two men who they wish to speak to.

Mr Rock died following a disturbance in the carpark of a Plainland's hotel on Monday night, and it is thought the two men of interest may be able to assist police.

READ ON: Detectives reveal full details of Oakey man's grim murder

Beau Smith is wanted in relation to the fatal stabbing of a man at Plainland on Monday, July 1.
Beau Smith is wanted in relation to the fatal stabbing of a man at Plainland on Monday, July 1.

Beau Smith, 26 (pictured with green and black shirt) is Caucasian, 180cm tall, with a proportional build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Kye Enright, 21 (black shirt) is Caucasian, 165cm tall, slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.

The two men are believed to have left the scene of the fatal stabbing in a black sedan with the car last seen travelling on the Ipswich Motorway at Goodna shortly before 6.30pm that night.

Police are urging anyone who sees the men or has any information regarding their current whereabouts to not approach them and to immediately call Triple Zero (000).

More Stories

editors picks ipswich crime lockyer valley plainland planland fatal stabbing
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    What's your vision for See Park?

    What's your vision for See Park?

    Council News Clarence Valley Council are looking for feedback on ways they can improve the the popular park

    Do you know these hi-vis heroes?

    Do you know these hi-vis heroes?

    Letters to the Editor Road workers come to the rescue of stranded couple

    GIG GUIDE: Who's playing this week

    premium_icon GIG GUIDE: Who's playing this week

    Music Don't miss any of the Valley's best acts with our guide

    POWER POINT: Frontline jobs top focus of Nationals

    POWER POINT: Frontline jobs top focus of Nationals

    Opinion State Government funding for thousands more teachers, nurses, police