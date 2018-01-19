Police remind holiday makers to remain vigilant

There have been a number of break in at a Clarence Valley resort

There have been a number of break in at a Clarence Valley resort Trevor Veale

IT'S BEEN a busy 24 hours in the Clarence Valley for Coffs/Clarence Command who have received reports of robberies, conducted search warrants and put out an appeal for information over stolen outboard motors.

Acting Inspector Darren Williams said The Blue Dolphin Resort in Yamba had reported two thefts between Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Somewhere between 9pm Tuesday and 5am Wednesday an esky was stolen from outside a tent to the value of about $300," he said.

On the same night, about $360 worth of fishing hear was stolen from another site.

"They were on the ground, leaning up against a caravan," Insp Williams said.

"People come away on holiday and they tend to relax but we remind them to remain vigilant.

"If they have a push bike, chain it up to the van. Put items of value out of sight. These people are looking for soft targets.

"They will see an esky or fishing gear laying around."

Yesterday morning, Yamba police conducted a search warrant on a property on Yamba Rd where drugs were found.

"Nine large cannabis plants were seized and a quantity of dried cannabis leaves were also seized," Insp Williams said.

"A 71-year-old Yamba man will be attending Maclean Court on March 13. He has been issued papers to attend Maclean Court for drug related offences."

Coffs/Clarence Command are also appealing for information regarding outboard motors which were stolen from the Grafton area in the last month.

Three 15Hp Yamaha Outboard motors where used by a visiting boys school when they visit Grafton for their rowing program.

Insp Williams said anyone who has any information could contact Grafton Police Station.

"If you see persons trying to sell cheap outboard motors, don't buy them," he said.

Anyone with information about any of the stolen good should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.