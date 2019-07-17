Police renew appeal to find missing man

THE UTE: Police believe missing man Lachlan Cairns may have been living in his ute in the period before his disappearance. INSET: Lachlan Cairns.

THE UTE: Police believe missing man Lachlan Cairns may have been living in his ute in the period before his disappearance. INSET: Lachlan Cairns. Frank Redward/NSW Police

THE distraught daughter of a man believed to have gone missing in a State Forest plantation between Coffs Harbour and Grafton has made an emotional plea for public assistance to help find her father.

Lachlan Cairns, 46, was reported missing last Friday after his red Holden Colorado utility was discovered bogged in a State Forest plantation on Dirty Creek Road, Dirty Creek, three days earlier.

An extensive search operation was carried out over the weekend, with the assistance of officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District, PolAir and SES volunteers, however Mr Cairns remains missing.

Mr Cairns' daughter Honey addressed media in Coffs Harbour this afternoon to plea for help in finding her father, as search efforts continue in the area.

"If anyone sees anything or knows where he could be, please let the police know," Ms Cairns said.

"We just want to help him come home."

Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer, Detective Chief Inspector Peter Hayes, said any piece of information could help to locate Lachlan.

"We hold grave concerns for his welfare, this bushland is dense and the temperatures drop once the sun goes down. Anyone who might know where Lachlan may be, please give police a call," Det Chief Insp Hayes said.

Lachlan Cairns i described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 175-180cm tall, with a medium build, brown hair and freckles on his face.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.