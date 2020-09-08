Police resume search for missing woman near Brooms Head

Police Rescue and SES have returned to search an area further south of a Lake Arragan camp site where a woman went missing two weeks ago.

POLICE have returned to search an area north of Brooms Head for missing Coffs Harbour woman Anne-Marie Jeffery two weeks after her disappearance from a Lake Arragan campsite.

More than 40 people, including SES and a dog unit began a search further south of the previous area searched, and Grafton Police officer-in-charge Chief Inspector Jo Reid said that it was part of the natural timeline of a missing person.

“This is one of the last opportunities for the window to be able to use the dogs, and we’re pushing into areas we haven’t before,” she said.

“We covered the immediate area so well last time - we’re confident of the search of that area, so we’re continuing to search further afield to the south.”

Crews set off around 8am this morning from a base further south at Redcliffe, and conducted a line search across the national park.

An aerial shot of searchers scouring bushland in the Yuragir National Park 600m off the road for a woman reported missing from a campground two weeks ago. Photo: Adam Hourigan

Chief Insp Reid said they had received no new information since the last search, with the last known sighting of Mrs Jeffery around a nearby toilet block at approximately 9.30-10am on Tuesday August 25.

“There is no specific new information, we have the sightings when she was heading off to the toilet,” she said.

“There is a possibility she has gone beyond the campground area so we’re continuing to search in different areas.”

Chief Inspector Reid said the local community was very invested in finding out what had happened, and that was match by the emergency services.

“We’re very invested and the large contingent of SES that have been out certainly have invested their times and effort in the search, and we want to provide answers for the family.”

Ms Jeffery is described as being of caucasian appearance, with a slim build and grey hair. She was wearing a red and pink top, woollen leggings (seen in image), red shoes, and a beanie.



Anyone who has any information regarding her whereabouts should contact Grafton Police or Crimestoppers.