Police resume search for missing woman south of Grafton

A SEARCH has resumed south of Grafton for a missing woman who was last seen yesterday evening.

Gladys Grimshaw, aged 74, was last seen at the intersection of Armidale and Black Swan roads, Coutts Crossing, 20km south of Grafton, about 6.30pm yesterday.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District were notified when she didn't come home and began an extensive search of the area with the help of SES volunteers.

Police and her family have concerns for Ms Grimshaw's welfare as she has dementia and may be disorientated.

A command post has now been established at the Coutts Crossing SES depot with the search to resume about 8am today. Aerial assistance from the PolAir helicopter will also aid in today's search.

Police are appealing for public assistance to find a woman missing on the state's north coast south of Grafton.

Ms Grimshaw is described as being of caucasian appearance, medium build, about 155cm tall, with brown greying hair. She was last seen wearing a grey cardigan over a blue T-shirt, denim jeans and was carrying a handbag.

Anyone who sees Ms Grimshaw, or has information about her whereabouts, is urged to contact Grafton Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.