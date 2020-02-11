Police reveal cause of Yamba Rd smash

Emergency services attended the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Yamba Rd on Monday, February 10, 2020.

Emergency services attended the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Yamba Rd on Monday, February 10, 2020.

A YAMBA woman was injured when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a power pole yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the incident just before 4pm yesterday afternoon following reports a vehicle had left the road and collided into a power pole.

Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer Acting Inspector Darren Williams said the woman suffered a medical episode while driving around 130m west of the intersection of Yamba Rd and Orion Dr.

“The medical episode caused the woman to cross onto the incorrect side of the road, then leave the road, hit an embankment and crash into a power pole,” A/Insp Williams said.

“The vehicle sustained damage to the front end, and the damage was significant enough to the power pole that Essential Energy crews were called and a crane was used to fix the pole.

“At that time of day and the amount of traffic on Yamba Rd it was lucky no other vehicles were travelling in the opposite direction and were involved in the crash.”

A/Insp Williams said the woman was transported by NSW Ambulance to Maclean District Hospital to undergo further tests.