Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A four-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in a public toilet at Coolum on January 4.
A four-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in a public toilet at Coolum on January 4. ABC Sunshine Coast
Crime

Police reveal how man preyed on toddler in public toilet

14th Jan 2019 10:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have released new information about the sexual assault of a toddler in a Sunshine Coast public toilet block.

Sunshine Coast detectives said the four-year-old girl was with family and friends at Tickle Park, Coolum, on Friday, January 4 when she wandered away from the group.

She entered a nearby unisex toilet block when a man entered the toilet and indecently assaulted the child.

The girl returned to her family and friends and later told her parents about the incident.

It is believed that the incident may have occurred sometime between 4.30pm and 5.30pm at a toilet block at the Coolum Surf Club end of Tickle Park.

The man may have had white or light coloured hair and was wearing shorts and a t-shirt.

Police are appealing for anyone who noticed anything or anyone suspicious, or anything out of the ordinary in Tickle Park or the local area that afternoon to contact them.

Police would also like to speak to any motorists who drove past Tickle Park between 4.30pm and 5.30pm on Friday, January 4, and who may have dash cam vision.

The child was medically assessed but did not require medical treatment.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

More Stories

child sexual assault coolum public toilet sexual assault sunshine coast crime sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Hotel's future revealed

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Hotel's future revealed

    News It's a question that has plagued Lower Clarence residents. Now there is an answer.

    • 14th Jan 2019 2:30 PM
    Uni acceptance a dream come true

    premium_icon Uni acceptance a dream come true

    News 'I never thought about going to university'

    • 14th Jan 2019 2:30 PM
    Final days for Brooms Head icon

    Final days for Brooms Head icon

    News Our wild one's health in serious decline

    Tiny trotters bring home the bacon for charity

    premium_icon Tiny trotters bring home the bacon for charity

    Offbeat Iluka's annual pig races off to another flying start

    Local Partners