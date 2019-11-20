Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Police reveal reason behind violent shooting

by KEAGAN ELDER
20th Nov 2019 12:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FAILED business deal appears to be the reason behind a violent shooting which has left a woman with serious head injuries.

Townsville Police district duty officer Senior Sergeant Joe Matheson said the suspected shooter was known to the victims in the Gibraltar Rd house in Ravenswood.

 

Townsville Police district duty officer Senior Sergeant Joe Matheson said the shooter was known to the victims.
Townsville Police district duty officer Senior Sergeant Joe Matheson said the shooter was known to the victims.

 

"It appears that a male, who was known to both occupants of this house, has attended the residence with regards to an outstanding civil debt after they failed a business," he said.

"A wrestle has ensued and they were both in the garage wrestling when the husband's come out. He's attempted to protect his wife.

"(The husband) called on assistance, and a male tradesperson working in the area has attended and has been struck to the back of the head with a claw hammer."

Sen-Sgt Matheson said police were called to the address about 8.22am.

When police arrived they were met by the woman who had "sustained a gunshot wound to the head" and another man who had been detained by a tradie and neighbours.

A 48-year-old man been taken into custody after allegedly shooting the woman in her face.

crime shooting townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Released Taliban prisoner’s link to Grafton centenarian

        premium_icon Released Taliban prisoner’s link to Grafton centenarian

        News AUSTRALIAN man held in Afghanistan for three years has deep family links in the Clarence Valley.

        Grafton businesses elect one in the chamber

        premium_icon Grafton businesses elect one in the chamber

        News New leader confirmed and sets out agenda with “fresh focus” on engagement

        BEFORE AND AFTER: Photos reveal Nymboida bushfire devastation

        premium_icon BEFORE AND AFTER: Photos reveal Nymboida bushfire...

        News Stunning photos reveal extent of some of the damage to the village following recent...

        Maclean High’s ten year reconciliation reward

        premium_icon Maclean High’s ten year reconciliation reward

        Education National Narragunnawali reward for school’s commitment to bring their school...