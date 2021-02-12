Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Police reveal unexpected detail in highway smash

Adam Hourigan
12th Feb 2021 10:49 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man who crashed his van into a caravan on the new Pacific Highway near Maclean on Sunday was allegedly driving on the wrong side of the highway.

A Coffs/Clarence police spokeswoman said the driver, a 56-year-old man from Coffs Harbour, was driving north in the southbound lane between the Harwood Bridge and the Maclean interchange around 6am.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to an incident where the driver was trapped after a collision between a van and a caravan on the Pacific Highway straight near Maclean
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to an incident where the driver was trapped after a collision between a van and a caravan on the Pacific Highway straight near Maclean

The van impacted heavily, and the man was trapped for a short time before emergency services cut him out of his Hyundai ILoad van.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter landed in the middle of the highway, blocking the southbound lane for more than an hour, and he was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital with what a helicopter spokesman said was possible internal and head injuries.

The Clarence police spokeswoman said emergency staff at the hospital had confirmed the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The spokeswoman said police were still investigating the incident, and were yet to speak to the man regarding the matter.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to an incident where the driver was trapped after a collision between a van and a caravan on the Pacific Highway straight near Maclean
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to an incident where the driver was trapped after a collision between a van and a caravan on the Pacific Highway straight near Maclean

In another traffic incident, a driver escaped with what is believed to be minor injuries in a collision near the corner of Big River Way and Lilypool Road at Bom Bom on Thursday morning.

More Stories

clarence roads coffs clarence police pacific highway pacific highway crash westpac rescue helicopter service
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETTER: Australia Day rebuttal - Pt III

        Premium Content LETTER: Australia Day rebuttal - Pt III

        Letters to the Editor Flags torn and wine spilt in Australia Day letter-writing stoush.

        IN COURT: 4 people facing Maclean criminal court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 4 people facing Maclean criminal court today

        Crime Here's a list of people appearing in Maclean court today

        Daily Catch-Up: February 12, 2021

        Premium Content Daily Catch-Up: February 12, 2021

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place.

        EXCLUSIVE: Where are our babies being born?

        Premium Content EXCLUSIVE: Where are our babies being born?

        Parenting Analysis of stats shows interesting trend about where we’re having kids across the...