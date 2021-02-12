Police reveal unexpected detail in highway smash

A man who crashed his van into a caravan on the new Pacific Highway near Maclean on Sunday was allegedly driving on the wrong side of the highway.

A Coffs/Clarence police spokeswoman said the driver, a 56-year-old man from Coffs Harbour, was driving north in the southbound lane between the Harwood Bridge and the Maclean interchange around 6am.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to an incident where the driver was trapped after a collision between a van and a caravan on the Pacific Highway straight near Maclean

The van impacted heavily, and the man was trapped for a short time before emergency services cut him out of his Hyundai ILoad van.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter landed in the middle of the highway, blocking the southbound lane for more than an hour, and he was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital with what a helicopter spokesman said was possible internal and head injuries.

The Clarence police spokeswoman said emergency staff at the hospital had confirmed the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The spokeswoman said police were still investigating the incident, and were yet to speak to the man regarding the matter.

In another traffic incident, a driver escaped with what is believed to be minor injuries in a collision near the corner of Big River Way and Lilypool Road at Bom Bom on Thursday morning.