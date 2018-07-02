Menu
Police are investigating a crash near Morayfield in which the driver may have been shot.
Police say crash driver may have been shot

1st Jul 2018 8:07 PM | Updated: 2nd Jul 2018 9:37 AM
A MAN who remains in a critical condition following a serious crash this morning at Morayfield may have suffered a gunshot wound to his neck, police say.

At about 5.30am, emergency crews were called to the scene following reports of a single-vehicle rollover at the intersection of Michael Ave and Morayfield Rd.

The male driver suffered serious injuries including wounds to his neck and spine, and he was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

"Initial investigations suggest that the man is believed to have a gunshot wound to his neck," news.com quoted a police media spokesman as saying.

Three men fled the scene leaving the driver in the car, they were last seen running from the crash on Michael Ave.

The Forensic Crash Unit and CIB is investigating and police urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

