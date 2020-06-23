Menu
Police scour bushland in new William Tyrrell search

by Nick Hansen
23rd Jun 2020 6:16 AM
A new search of bushland for evidence in the 2014 disappearance of William Tyrrell was carried out on the NSW north coast yesterday.

The search, done at the direction of the coroner, took place near the tiny town of Herons Creek, which is 11 minutes drive north of Kendall where William vanished while playing at his foster grandmother's home on September 12, 2014.

Still missing … William Tyrrell.
"NSW Police is committed to finding William Tyrrell, with the Homicide Squad's Strike Force Rosann continuing to conduct inquiries into the circumstances surrounding his disappearance," a police spokeswoman said today.

"Police are conducting further searches under a coronial order."

Numerous searches of bushland took place prior to the commencement last year of a coronial inquest before deputy state coroner Harriet Grahame, including immediately surrounding the foster grandmother's home on Benaroon Dr.

But Ms Grahame has ordered additional searched take place also, including today's exercise and another search near a Herons Creek sawmill in February.

 

