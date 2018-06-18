Police search at shopping centre ends in arrests

Multiple police and highway patrol cars descended on Grafton Shoppingworld just after 9am this morning.

Shoppers watched on as the police vehicles stopped at the Fitzroy Street entrance of the shopping centre before departing in different directions.

"I saw a police van, paddy wagon, two highway patrols," one witness said.

"They appeared to be talking to someone and some of the police got in the car and drove away."

One highway patrol car proceeded inside the Grafton Shoppingworld carpark.

"The highway patrol car proceeded to drive up and down the carpark before parking across from a car and started searching the car," the witness said.

"It was very odd to see a highway patrol car in the car park like that."

Several police officers proceeded to search a vehicle which was parked underneath Grafton Shoppingworld.

It is unknown at this stage what the officers were searching for.

Coffs/Clarence Police have confirmed two people have been arrested in connection to this event, however the investigation is still in progress.