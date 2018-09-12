Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two women who allegedly stole alcohol from a Banora Point bottle shop are wanted by police.
Two women who allegedly stole alcohol from a Banora Point bottle shop are wanted by police.
Crime

Police search for Banora bottle-o thieves

Rick Koenig
by
11th Sep 2018 4:13 PM

DO you know these people?

Two women who allegedly stole alcohol from a Banora Point bottle shop are wanted by police.

Police said they received a report in August that a number of items had been stolen from the store.

As inquiries continue, police have released the following images of two females they believe may be able to assist.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Anyone with information or that can identify the women is urged to contact police via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

Information you provide will be treated in confidence.

banora point banora theft bottle shop theft tweed police
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    RICH FUTURE: Old mine a copper goldmine

    premium_icon RICH FUTURE: Old mine a copper goldmine

    Business EXLPORATIONS of a disused mine site from the early 1900s has unearthed high quantities of high-grade metals.

    Clarence MP claims rival shot for a spot on Nats' team

    premium_icon Clarence MP claims rival shot for a spot on Nats' team

    Politics Gulaptis alleges Shooters and Fishers not Cansdell's first choice

    TIME OUT: The solution to Prince St parking dilemna

    premium_icon TIME OUT: The solution to Prince St parking dilemna

    Opinion 50 years on and parking in Grafton's CBD remains an unsolved mystery

    These days it's a family-friendly vibe at Walkers

    These days it's a family-friendly vibe at Walkers

    Business New owner rings changes at one of South Grafton's iconic hotels

    Local Partners