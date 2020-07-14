Police search for dad, three children missing since June

Two of the daughters of the Nkasu family, who were reported missing by a family member in early July. Picture: NSW Police

Police are appealing for information about a southwest Sydney family who have been missing for over a month.

Franklin Nkasu, 42, and his three daughters Neika, 12, Neisha, eight, and Nia, 11 months, were last seen on Thursday June 11 at their Edmondson Park home

The father and three girls have not been heard from since.

Police were notified of the family's disappearance on July 11 and are investigating due to welfare concerns from family members for the young children.

Franklin Nkasu is describe as being of African appearance with a medium build, about 165 to 170 cm tall and has dark brown hair.

The three girls are described as being of African appearance, with elder daughters Neika and Neisa said to have dark, curly hair.

Police and family members hold welfare concerns for the Nkasu girls, who have not been seen in over a month. Picture: NSW Police

The family are believed to be travelling in a bronze-coloured Nissan Murana with ACT registration YNT80R.

Police have asked anyone with information on the family's whereabouts to contact Liverpool Police (02) 9765 9499 or via Crime Stoppers.