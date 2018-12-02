Four people wanted after body found in wheelie bin

Body found in a bin in Yeronga in Brisbane. Picture: AAP image, John Gass.

A MAN'S body has been found stuffed in a rubbish bin after residents of a Brisbane apartment complex complained to police about a bad smell.

Officers were called to a unit complex in Yeronga on Saturday night where they found the man's body in the wheelie bin, police said on Sunday.

Police have now released images of four people they are looking to talk to about the incident.

A resident of the block told the Courier Mail there had been a noixous smell for some time.

Joel Rivett said a foul smell began wafting in from the apartment complex's bins last week which forced them to close all the windows and doors.

"There was a terrible smell for a couple days," he said.

With a friend, Mr Rivett opened the red-lidded wheelie bin which was full of bin bags.

"I only lifted the lid (a tiny amount) before a whole heap of flies hit me in the face and I was done."

He didn't see the body but informed the real estate agency eventually leading the police to investigate.

Police said they are looking for two men, aged 38 and 30, and two women aged 27 and 23. They have said the four should not be approached and asked people to call triple-0 if any of them are seen.

Detectives investigating the suspicious death of a man in a bin at Yeronga have released images of four people who may be able to assist police with their investigations.

Detective Inspector Mark Thompson said investigations are continuing into confirming the man's identity.

"Our investigations to date have suggested the deceased man's possible identity. We are working to confirm this and then to speak to family.

"A post mortem examination will assist with this process. A crime scene remains in place at Yeronga and we expect to be processing the scene, including conducting ground searches with the SES, today and again tomorrow.

The two women are aged 27 and 23.

The two men are aged 38 and 30.