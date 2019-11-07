Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Detectives have released a comfit of the man wanted for assaulting a woman in Ma Ma Creek on Tuesday.
Detectives have released a comfit of the man wanted for assaulting a woman in Ma Ma Creek on Tuesday.
Crime

Police search for man who entered caravan, assaulted woman

Lachlan Mcivor
by
7th Nov 2019 11:57 AM

POLICE are searching for a man who is alleged to have entered a woman's caravan and grabbed her around the throat before she fought him off.

Detectives have released the comfit of the man who allegedly committed the assault about 8am on Tuesday morning in Ma Ma Creek.

After he grabbed her around the throat, the 46-year-old victim punched and kicked him and he fled the scene on foot.

She received bruising and scratches to her neck.

The man is described as Caucasian, approximately 170cm tall, with a medium build, shoulder length blonde hair and stubble on his face.

Anyone who noticed any person loitering or acting suspiciously in the area and can assist with information is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or visit here.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or visiting here.

Quote reference number QP1902190876.

More Stories

assault caravan ipswich crime ma ma creek
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man charged over alleged Waterview Heights break in

        premium_icon Man charged over alleged Waterview Heights break in

        Crime A GRAFTON man has been charged with break and enter of a house where the owners allegedly disturbed the 25-year-old while committing the robbery

        All the Clarence Valley gigs you need to know about

        premium_icon All the Clarence Valley gigs you need to know about

        Music Check out who's playing in the region this week

        Toohey pays tribute to former great at NSW CHS tournament

        premium_icon Toohey pays tribute to former great at NSW CHS tournament

        Cricket The NSW CHS cricket convener organised a touching tribute.

        Plea entered over South Grafton stabbing murder

        premium_icon Plea entered over South Grafton stabbing murder

        Crime South Grafton man faces Grafton Local Court

        • 7th Nov 2019 1:00 PM