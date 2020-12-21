Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Police search for rogue Alice Springs pooer

by Sarah Matthews
21st Dec 2020 8:57 AM | Updated: 10:08 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

POLICE are on the hunt for a bearded hipster who keeps defecating in the front yard of an Alice Springs home.

The resident of the house in Undertown St in Gillen has told police the rogue pooing has occurred every night for the past seven days.

According to Southern Watch Commander Adrian Kidney, the man is described as having a dark complexion, sporting a manbun hairstyle, a full face beard, dark tracksuit pants and a light coloured long sleeved jumper.

"The behaviour is captured on CCTV and can only be described as despicable," he said.

The offending has been occurring between midnight and 3am.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 131 444.

 

 

sarah.matthews1@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Police search for rogue Alice Springs pooer

More Stories

alice springs editors picks hipster poo

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Record busts: Organised crims caught with illicit drugs

        Premium Content Record busts: Organised crims caught with illicit drugs

        Crime COVID-19 may have turned our lives upside down but not the criminal world, which recorded the highest rates of busts and seizures in NSW on record.

        • 21st Dec 2020 9:04 AM
        FREED: Flood family stuck after roads disappear

        Premium Content FREED: Flood family stuck after roads disappear

        News With one end under water and the other washed away, the Armstrongs had nowhere to...

        What Pacific Hwy upgrade completion means for North Coast

        What Pacific Hwy upgrade completion means for North Coast

        News Australia's worst road disasters were the catalyst for the nation's largest road...

        Daily Catch-up: December 21, 2020

        Premium Content Daily Catch-up: December 21, 2020

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place