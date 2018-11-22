Menu
Crime

Police search for second driver of stolen car

22nd Nov 2018 7:44 AM

Casino Police will allege that at 12.10am this morning an 18-year-old man stole a car from Frances Street.

Police started patrolling for the vehicle and soon heard screeching tyres on Queensland Road. The vehicle pulled over near the mini rail where the 18-year-old - who by now was now the passenger - surrendered to police. The driver ran through the wetlands and evaded police.

At Casino Police Station the 18-year-old recorded a blood alcohol reading that placed him in the mid range. He has never held a licence. He was charged with stealing and driving the car, driving unlicensed, having a mid range blood alcohol level, not disclosing the identity of passenger and being a passenger in the stolen car.

He will appear in Casino Local Court in December. The vehicle was seized and a forensic examination will take place so the identity of the second driver can be determined. #CasinoNSWcrime

Lismore Northern Star

