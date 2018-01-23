Police search for teenager in relation to multiple break-ins

Police are appealing to the community to help locate a teenager who may be able to assist with inquiries, following a number of incidents at Grafton.

Police attached to Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command have been investigating a number of break and enter offences in South Grafton over the past couple of weeks.

Investigators would now like to speak to Jordan Daniel Schmidt as they believe he may be able to assist with their inquiries.

Jordan, aged 17, is described as being Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 170cm tall with a thin build and unshaven.

Police believe Jordan may be travelling in the Grafton, Maclean or Kempsey areas.

Anyone who has information about Jordan's location, is urged not to approach him but contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.