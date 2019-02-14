Menu
ALLEGED ASSAULT: Police are looking for three boys after a man was attacked in the early hours of this morning.
Crime

Police search for three boys after service station attack

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
14th Feb 2019 9:30 AM | Updated: 11:23 AM
POLICE are hunting for three boys after they attacked a man in a brazen robbery at a service station overnight.

It is believed the man was pumping up the tyres on his push bike at the United service station about 3.10am on Boundary St when the boys approached him.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the boys had punched the man in the face before stealing his wallet and the push bike.

She said follow-up inquiries were being made today and the boys had not been located after the incident.

The man was treated at Bundaberg Hospital as a result of his injuries, but it is believed an ambulance was not required.

