Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Korean national Joohee Han has gone missing near Tully.
Korean national Joohee Han has gone missing near Tully.
News

Search for missing bushwalker

by The Cairns Post
7th Jun 2018 8:27 AM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to find a 25-year-old woman missing in Tully.

Joohee Han was last seen on Thursday, May 31 at a supermarket in Tully.

She was last in contact with a friend about 11.10am on Friday, June 1, advising she was on a bushwalk at Mount Tyson in Tully.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Joohee is a Korean national and is described as 145cm tall with a proportionate build, shoulder-length black hair, brown eyes, and wears glasses.

Anyone who may have seen Joohee or who may have walked the Mt Tyson track between Friday and today is urged to contact police.

cairns editors picks missing bushwalker queensland tully

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Maclean IGA gets a start date

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Maclean IGA gets a start date

    Business Ritchies IGA excited to start building process

    • 7th Jun 2018 8:00 AM
    'Shut up or I'll king hit ya'

    premium_icon 'Shut up or I'll king hit ya'

    News Townsend man, 24, jailed for repeated assaults on partner

    Want to sell a pet on Facebook? You better read this first

    Want to sell a pet on Facebook? You better read this first

    Pets & Animals Influx of pets sold on social media in the Clarence

    Ostwald Bros debt balloons to $76m, says liquidator

    premium_icon Ostwald Bros debt balloons to $76m, says liquidator

    Business The debt of Ostwald Bros has sky-rocketed to more than $76 million

    Local Partners