Police search submerged vehicle found upside down

7th Apr 2017 4:05 PM
UNDER: Police divers search a submerged car in Sherwood Creek.
UNDER: Police divers search a submerged car in Sherwood Creek. NSW POLICE

REPORTS of a submerged vehicle in a fast-flowing creek off Kungala Rd has sparked a lengthy police search, amid fears of a tragedy.

Police divers attended the vehicle yesterday morning, which was found upside down in Sherwood Creek.

Residents said it wasn't there the day before, which sparked concerns the occupants may still be in the vehicle. The underwater search failed to locate anyone, and fortunately, the owner of the vehicle was later located safe and well and is assisting police with inquiries.

It comes after three people died when their car entered a river at Tumbulgum on Monday.

Grafton Daily Examiner
