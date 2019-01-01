Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Angelina Chakovski (also known as Angelina Nelson) is missing. Picture: NSW Police
Angelina Chakovski (also known as Angelina Nelson) is missing. Picture: NSW Police
News

Frantic search for teen who got on wrong plane

by Charis Chang
1st Jan 2019 6:54 PM

A FRANTIC search is underway for a missing 15-year-old Perth girl who got on the wrong plane.

Angelina Chakovski was dropped off at Perth Domestic Airport about 1am on Monday, December 31 to catch a flight from Perth to Melbourne.

Ms Nelson was expected to catch another flight to Merimbula in southern NSW, however it's believed she instead caught a 10am flight to Sydney.

Officers from Botany Bay Police Area Command hold serious concerns for Ms Chakovski's welfare, and are appealing for public assistance to locate her.

Police believe she may be located around the Hurstville area in Sydney.

Angelina may also go by the surname Nelson.

She is described as being of caucasian appearance, 160cm-170cm tall, with a slim build, and having long blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black singlet with "AMOUR" in white letters printed on the front, long black pants, black shoes, a black back pack, with a red/pink coloured suitcase on wheels.

Angelina was reported missing about 10.45pm by a man and a woman aged 57 and 56 years old, after she failed to arrive in Merimbula.

airport editors picks police

Top Stories

    Who is mystery man in Karl Stefanovic selfie?

    Who is mystery man in Karl Stefanovic selfie?

    Celebrity Local businessman confirmed as photo-bomber during celebrity newlywed couple's romantic road trip.

    Family fun on show at Brooms Head

    premium_icon Family fun on show at Brooms Head

    Life GALLERY: Did we snap you at Brooms Head?

    Man killed in horror crash as car catches fire

    Man killed in horror crash as car catches fire

    News The car crashed and caught on fire early this morning

    Police investigate vandal attacks in Maclean

    premium_icon Police investigate vandal attacks in Maclean

    Crime Businesses left with broken windows to start new year

    Local Partners