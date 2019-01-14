Menu
Crime

12-year-old boy arrested over alleged servo robbery

Tara Miko
by
14th Jan 2019 9:21 AM | Updated: 11:06 AM

UPDATE: A boy has been arrested after allegedly holding up a Harristown service station this morning.

Police have taken a 12-year-old boy into custody after he was located near the corner shop by responding officers.

He is expected to be dealt with under provisions of the Youth Justices Act.

Armed hold-up at 7-Eleven on corner of South St and Drayton Rd. Monday, 14th Jan, 2019. Nev Madsen

BREAKING: A Harristown service station has been held up in a brazen early morning robbery attempt.

Police are searching for a suspect in relation to the armed robbery of a 7-Eleven service station in Harristown.

The incident is believed to have occurred at about 8am at the shop on the corner of South St and Drayton Rd.

Police and detectives remain at the scene.

